MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton brought the winning run to the plate, but couldn’t complete the comeback against undefeated Champlain Valley on Saturday, losing 6-5.
The Bulldogs fell behind 6-2 in the sixth inning, but rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Nate Smilko began the inning legging out an infield single, followed by a Jack McCoy walk and a Trevor Greene single to load the bases with no outs.
CVU pitcher Aaron Larose was then called for a balk before his second pitch to Danny Scarlotta, plating Smilko and advancing McCoy and Greene to third and second base, respectively.
Scarlotta sent a ground ball that ate up CVU’s second basemen, allowing both baserunners to score and put Scarlotta, the tying run, at second.
Larose was able to settle in and strike out Jakob Crossman to end the game.
Ozzie Webber was handed the loss for BBA, pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
BBA turned to Seb Dostal (1 2/3 innings, three runs, two earned, two hits, one walk, one strikeout) and Greene (1 inning, two strikeouts) in relief.
CVU’s Stephen Rickert picked up the win, allowing two runs, both earned, three hits, four walks and three strikeouts through his five innings of work.
BBA (5-3) hosts Mount Anthony (7-2) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CVU (6-0) hosts South Burlington Thursday at 4:30 p.m.