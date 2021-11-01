BALTIC, CONN. —Burr and Burton’s Kaylie Porter finished the New England golf regional championship on Monday tied for 15th overall out of 54 of the best female golfers in the region. Porter finished her round shooting 14-above par (86).
The regional tournament was played at Mohegan Sun Golf Course.
Porter’s teammate, Grace McDonald also competed on Monday. The Bulldog finished the day in 32nd place shooting a 101.
Porter and McDonald helped lead the Bulldogs to a Vermont state championship earlier this fall.
Alyssa Gallo represented Long Trail by finishing in a tie for 37th, posting a score of 107.
Representing BBA on the boys side were Caedan Herrington, whose 86 saw him tied for 47th out of 68 of New England’s best boys golfers, and Nick O’Donnell (tied-61st, 92). Both Herrington and O’Donnell were instrumental in the Bulldog boys following the girls' lead and winning the Vermont Division I golf championship this fall.
Lilly Gulleserian of Westwood (Mass.) High School took home the win on the girls side with her one-over par performance.
Joey Lenane of Xaverian Brother (Mass.) High School finished his round two-under par to secure the win on the boys side.