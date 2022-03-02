HINESBURG — Burr and Burton is relatively new to the sport of wrestling. The Bulldogs fielded their inaugural varsity team during the 2012-2013 season.
This year the program reached new heights, placing inside the top-10 at the state championship meet.
What makes that feet more impressive is the fact BBA brought just five wrestlers to Champlain Valley Union High School this past weekend. Sky Lewit (152), Liam Bradley (170), Jt Wright (195), Chase Waller (220) and Dominic Decker (285) battled hard, accumulating 54 points which put BBA 10th in the state when it was all said and done.
Highlighting the action was Liam Bradley, the lone Bulldog to make it all the way to the championship bout.
His path included a pair of pins of Mount Anthony’s Ben Mclaughlin in the quarterfinals and Springfield’s Cole Wright in the semis. The finals bout featured the top-two wrestlers in the 170 weight class. Bradley, the No. 2 seed and Essex’s Gill Stawinski.
Bradley wrestled tough, but Stawinski would not be denied the state title, grabbing an 11-2 win.
No. 7 Wright was knocked out of the winners’ bracket early by eventual 2nd place Landon Farnham of Spaulding. That did not deter the Bulldog’s 195 pound wrestler, who bounced back with a first-round pin on Colchester’s Owen Fullerton followed by a 7-3 decision win over the third seed Daniel Khan of MAU.
Next up was No. 5 Sanat Am of St. Johnsbury Academy. In another tight match, Wright pulled off his third straight victory in a 5-1 decision setting up a battle for third place against Otter Valley’s Simon Martin, seeded 6th in the weight class entering the tournament.
In an epic bout for third place, Wright rattled off his third consecutive upset, defeating Martin 5-4 in overtime.
Decker finished 6th in the heavyweight division. He started his tournament with a pin over OV’s Derek Li, then Essex’s Sebastian Coppola pinned him, sending Decker to the consolation bracket where he pinned MAU’s Carson Herzfeld before losing to Windsor’s Graham Resmer.
In the battle for 5th, it was BFU’s Trent Rumrill pinning Decker.
In the 220 class, Waller was pinned by Springfield’s Bryan Stafford in his first match. The Bulldog responded with a win over Fair Haven’s Ty Mackey, pinning his opponent early in the second period setting up a match against Essex’s Caleb Hill. Hill pinned Waller, ending his season.
Lastly, Lewit went 1-2 in the tournament for BBA. He started out strong, defeating Fair Haven’s Matt Reck via a pin in his opening round bout. That set up a match against Colchester’s Jordan Lavoie, who pinned Lewit early in the second round, sending him to the consolation bracket.
In his first matchup in that bracket, Lewit fell to Mount Abraham’s Lucas Grover via a pin 1:10 into the match.
If the Bulldogs can continue their strong showing and find athletes to fill out the lighter weight classes, they have the opportunity to continue moving up the charts and becoming a real threat on the mat.