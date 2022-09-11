BBA girls soccer V. St. J 9/2/2022 (copy)

Burr and Burton keeper Abby Kopeck lines up a goal kick.

 By Gary Baker — Vermont News & Media correspondent
BENNINGTON — A quick strike from Burr and Burton’s Willa Bryant four minutes into Saturday night’s Lady Patriot championship match set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 4-0 win over Hoosac Valley School.

Maura Grazioso, Josie Powers and Emelia de Jounge also scored for the Bulldogs in the win, with Mia Sherwood, and de Jounge logging assists

Abby Kopeck recorded another shutout protecting the BBA net, and wasn’t tested much thanks to a solid performance from the Bulldogs back line.

BBA moves to 3-0 on the season and returns to the field Thursday at home against Colchester at 4 p.m.

