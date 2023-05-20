BENNINGTON —Weston Nolan’s RBI single in extra innings proved to be the difference maker Friday as Burr and Burton stole one on the road, defeating Mount Anthony 4-3 in eight innings and snapping the Patriots’ 11-game winning streak.
The eventual game-winning hit came with one out in the top of the eighth inning and Boden Walker standing on second, pinch running for Danny Scarlotta who singled to begin the inning.
Nolan hit a pop fly to center off MAU’s Connor Hannan, deep enough to bring Walker home. Hannan, who pitched all eight innings for the Patriots, got out of the jam three batters later.
The Patriots appeared ready to answer as Tanner Bushee began the bottom half of the inning with a double to center, putting the tying run in scoring position with no outs. Seb Dostal, who relieved BBA starter Ozzie Weber to start the seventh inning, closed the door on any potential comeback by retiring the next three batters in order.
The Patriots trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but put together a three run inning to even the score. Hannan provided some run support for himself, doubling in two runs on a line drive to center. He scored himself two batters later on an Aaron Whitman ground out to second base.
BBA wasted no time jumping out ahead, as Dostal picked up an RBI in the top of the first on an infield single that put the Bulldogs ahead. The Bulldogs added a run on an MAU error in the fourth, and scored again on a Tor Majorell RBI single to leftfield in the sixth.
Weber pitched well for BBA, allowing just three hits, walking four and striking out seven over his six innings of work. The three runs he allowed all came in the sixth inning. The BBA pitching staff collectively held the Patriots to four hits all afternoon.
The Bulldogs (9-4) host Stratton Mountain School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. while MAU (11-3) hosts Rutland Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.