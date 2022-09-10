MANCHESTER — Any football coach will tell you that there’s no such thing as a perfect game, but Burr and Burton came about as close as you can get in their 42-0 win at home on Saturday afternoon. Scoring on every drive except their last, and keeping their opponent off the scoreboard all day, the Bulldogs raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted from there.
“I really didn’t expect that,” said head coach Tom McCoy of the dominant performance. “I watched them on film, and they’re really good.”
Quarterback Jack McCoy stuffed the stat sheet, going 12-14 for 258 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with another seven carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and recording an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Running back Michael Crabtree had a fantastic day, as well, scoring the game’s first three touchdowns and going over 100 total yards on offense (79 rushing, 24 receiving), all of it in the first half.
The Bulldogs struck hard, and struck fast for their first four series of the game, using a crisp and balanced no-huddle attack that wore the Bobwhites down early. The high tempo clearly started to take its toll on the visitors by the second quarter, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees on the field.
A no-huddle offense doesn’t work without a quarterback that can execute it, and McCoy was locked in the whole day. His only two misses in the passing game were on deep balls that both hit the hands of his receivers.
“That’s one of his fortes, I’d say. He throws an accurate ball and he usually picks the right guys to throw it to,” said the elder McCoy of his captain and quarterback. “We try to give our athletes the ball out in space and Jack did a good job of that today.”
The offensive line consistently gave McCoy time to throw, allowing him to show quite a rapport with receivers Trevor Greene (four catches, 52 yards) and Nate Smilko (three catches, 131 yards, touchdown). Even on the rare occurrence things broke down, McCoy was cool under pressure and able to improvise.
One such play in particular seemed to knock the starch out of the Bobwhite defense. On a second-and-10 from the BFA 43-yard line, they seemed to have McCoy dead to rights for a big loss. Instead, McCoy bobbed and weaved between two defenders, rolled right and hit Smilko for a 24-yard gain, setting up their second touchdown two plays later, and the route was on.
On the other side, the Bulldog defense was suffocating, forcing a three and out on the Bobwhites’ first three series. BFA St. Albans didn’t record a first down until about halfway through the second quarter, when they were already in a 28-0 hole.
That was when the BFA St. Albans offense found some rhythm, and finally had the Bulldogs on their heels a bit. With a third-and-6 from the BBA 10-yard line, senior defensive end James Tudor corralled quarterback Seneca Durocher for a huge sack and a loss of 10. On fourth down, Durocher sent a desperation heave to the goal line that McCoy came down with for the game’s only turnover.
After 16 plays and taking almost eight minutes off the clock, the Bobwhites had come up empty, but the nightmare wasn’t over. With just 55 seconds left to play in the half, and buried at their own five, it seemed like the Bulldogs would be content to take a 28-0 lead to halftime.
Instead, they hurried back to the line after an eight yard run by Carl LaVallee. McCoy found Smilko on a quick screen, and the receiver tiptoed down the sideline and raced 87 yards past the incredulous BFA defense for another touchdown with only two seconds left in the half.
BFA had one more big push in them to start the second half, even though it required a couple of seemingly-herculean efforts by Durocher to keep their drive alive. On a third-and-4 from his own 16, the Bobwhites quarterback ran away from a jailbreak by the BBA defense, and rolled left to find Deagan Rathburn for 16 yards and a first down as five green jerseys converged on him.
Several plays later, Durocher lined up at receiver on a fourth-and 3, and got behind the corner on the right sideline for a 24-yard gain to move the chains again. When the Bobwhites got inside the 20, though, the BBA defense stiffened again. Conor McMahon broke up a pass in the end zone on second down, and Tudor recorded his second drive-killing sack on third down. Durocher was out of magic on fourth-and-20, and the Bulldogs preserved their shutout.
Coach McCoy gave credit to using another coach on his staff, Toure Christie, as the scout team quarterback all week to prepare the defense for Durocher’s ability.
“I’m kind of a defensive guy. I love when the defensive ends make plays, especially on good, athletic kids,” McCoy said. “We had to work together. Not just one guy could stop him… Those guys just did great with keeping leverage on him and made him feel uncomfortable a few times.”
Next up for Burr and Burton is a showdown of 2-0 Division I teams in Rutland, 7 p.m. Friday.