MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton ultimate frisbee hosted Mill River on their turf on Tuesday. The rainy game ended in a solid 15-2 win for the Bulldogs, bringing them to 3-0 on the season.
Mill River was able to score twice late: once on a quick transition off a turn at the BBA goal line, and another by throwing a zone look that briefly baffled the BBA handlers.
Tommy Andres and Carson Beacon led the charge for the Bulldogs in their third consecutive win to begin the season.
BBA remains at home Saturday, hosting Brattleboro at 11 a.m.