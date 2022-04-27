ULTIMATECAMP (copy)

Burr and Burton ultimate frisbee campers participate in a drill during the summer in this file photo. BBA improved to 3-0 on the season with Monday's win.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton ultimate frisbee hosted Mill River on their turf on Tuesday. The rainy game ended in a solid 15-2 win for the Bulldogs, bringing them to 3-0 on the season.

Mill River was able to score twice late: once on a quick transition off a turn at the BBA goal line, and another by throwing a zone look that briefly baffled the BBA handlers.

Tommy Andres and Carson Beacon led the charge for the Bulldogs in their third consecutive win to begin the season.

BBA remains at home Saturday, hosting Brattleboro at 11 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.