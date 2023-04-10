BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton track and field began its outdoor season by sweeping Saturday’s 10 team meet at Mount Anthony.
The BBA girls won in dominant fashion, accumulating 215 points. Host MAU took second with 136 team points. Meanwhile, the BBA boys took care of business with their 163.5 points, more than 30 ahead of runner-up Fair Haven (132).
Six different Bulldogs won a total of seven individual events, highlighted by a pair of victories from junior Amelia Maier.
Maier was the first to cross the finish line in the 400 meter, doing so in 1 minute, 5.78 seconds. She also claimed victory in the long jump with her leap of 15 feet, 7 inches.
The Bulldogs swept the relays, winning the 4x100, 4x400 and the 4x800 to grow their lead.
The dominance didn’t stop there: Madelyn Harris (800 meter) Toni Levitas (100 meter hurdles), Marta Steeves-Boey (300 meter hurdles), Abigail Kopeck (pole vault) and Tristan Prescott (triple jump) all added first place finishes for the Manchester school.
BBA athletes added another 10 top-three finishes to secure the victory: Robin Tashjian (100 meter, third, 200 meter, third), Prescott (100 meter, second), Maier (200 meter, second), Siobhan O’Keefe (1500 meters, second, 3000 meters, second), Christina Czechel (100 meter hurdles, third), Georgia Levitas (discus, third) and Kopeck (long jump, third, triple jump, second).
BOYS
Three different Bulldogs grabbed victories. Austin Cox’s time of 54.44 was the fastest in the 400 meter field. The BBA senior was more than a half a second faster than the field, with Brattleboro’s Jack Cady (55.05) finishing second. Cox also took fifth (12.52) in the 100 meter dash.
Ben Dossett leaped his way to a win in the long jump. The junior’s mark of 20 feet and 1 inch was half a foot farther than the next best measurement. Dossett also placed second in the 100 meter dash (12.02 seconds), won by Fair Haven’s Noah Beayon (11.76).
Carson Gordon rounded out BBA athletes to secure a win, doing so in the triple jump with his mark of 40 feet. Gordon also had a fifth place finish in the long jump.
The Bulldogs swept all three relay events, helping lead them to victory.
Arlington
The Eagles had a successful season debut, highlighted by a handful of victories.
Grace Diedrich won the girls 200 meters race with her time of 28.70 seconds. Diedrich placed fifth in the 100 meter dash, her only other event of the competition.
Taylor Wilkins finished third in the 400 meters, her only event.
On the boys side, Christopher Whalen won the 800 meters race with his time of 2:14.92. Whalen also grabbed a runner-up finish in the 1500 meter, behind winner Thomas Scheetz of Mount Anthony.
Kyle Hess claimed victory in the 110 meter hurdles (18.69 seconds) and finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (45.84).
Rounding out Eagles with top-five placements was Owen Emmons, who took second in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100 meters.
All three area schools return to action at the track at Knapp Field Tuesday, hosted by BBA. The meet begins at 3 p.m.