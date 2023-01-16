A pair of Burr and Burton indoor track athletes competed in two separate meets on Saturday, both notching top-five finishes.
Distance runner Siobhan O’Keefe headed to Hanover, New Hampshire to compete in the 52nd running of the Dartmouth Relay. O’Keefe competed in a 2-mile race and took third with a time of 12:14.24. Mount Mansfield’s Tess Drury was first to cross the finish line, doing so in 11:23.79. The 1-mile and 2-mile races, not often run in Vermont high school meets, are the two existing imperial (vs. metric) races still contested.
Fellow Bulldog Amelia Maier stayed within the Green Mountain State, grabbing a pair of top-5 finishes in a meet at the University of Vermont.
Maier finished second in the 600 meter competition, crossing the finish line in 1:51.48, a little over 5 seconds behind winner Madison Beaudion (1:46.42) of U-32
Maier also placed fourth in the 300 meter (46.62), which was won by Essex’s Sarah Hall (42.99).
BBA runners return to VPA action at the Division 2 state championship track meet Feb. 4 at the University of Vermont.
The top six finishers between Division 1 and Division 2 will qualify for the New England Championships on March 4 in Boston at the Reggie Lewis Center.