WINDSOR — Burr and Burton track secured a pair of top-10 finishes at the Windsor Invitational on Saturday. The girls team placed second with 91 points while the boys totaled 30 points, good for ninth.
On the girls side, Grace Cabasco won the 800m race, crossing the finish line in two minutes, 40.03 seconds.
Siobhan O'Keefe won the 1500m in 5:14.76, 18 seconds faster than second place. O’Keefe also placed second in the 3000m.
Toni Levitas won the 300m hurdles (53.59) and placed third in the 100m hurdles.
The BBA girls 4x100 relay team of Levitas, Amelia Maier, Tristan Prescott and Rowan Russell
also won first place.
Lily Birch, Livia Barclay, Cabasco and Liara Foley powered the Bulldogs 4x800m relay team to a win, as well.
Lilly Williams placed third (24.59m) in the discus. Prescott placed fourth in the high jump and Concetta Fusco and Russell took fourth and fifth respectively in the long jump.
Russell also second in triple jump.
For the Bulldog boys, Ben Dossett led the charge by winning the 100m (11.77 seconds) and 200m (23.77) races.
Eric Mulroy grabbed the win in the javelin with his toss of 42.48 meters.
BBA will compete in Tuesday’s track meet at Mount Anthony.