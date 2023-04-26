RUTLAND — Burr and Burton track and field proved once again it is the top dog in Southern Vermont this spring, sweeping Tuesday’s SVL meet.
The girls accumulated 179 points while the Bulldog boys scored 155, both beating the field by 30-plus points.
The BBA girls won five events. The 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams claimed victory, as did Amelia Maier (400 meters), Toni Levitas (100 meter hurdles) and Tristan Prescott (triple jump).
It was the Bulldogs’ consistent presence inside the top five in events that separated them from the rest of the pack. BBA had at least one top-five placement in 13 of the 17 events on Tuesday. The 400 meters was particularly impressive, with Maier winning, Madelyn Harris taking second and Abby Kopeck finishing fourth. BBA took the first two spots in both the triple jump (Prescott, Kopeck) and the 100 meter hurdles (Levitas, Prescott).
Robin Tashjian (200 meters, third), Abby McChesney (800 meters, fourth), Siobhan O'Keefe (1500, third), Lilly Harris (3000 meter, second), Clara Vickers (100 meter hurdles, fourth), Marta Steeves-Boey (100 meter hurdles, fifth, 300 meter hurdles, fifth), Anna Carson (300 meter hurdles, fourth), Maddie DiStasio (high jump, fifth) and Megan Carson (triple jump, fourth) rounded out Bulldogs with top five placements.
The Arlington girls (55) finished fourth in the nine team field, while Mount Anthony (36) took sixth.
Arlington’s Grace Diedrich won both the 100 and 200 meter races, while Elizabeth Davis claimed victory in the shot put.
Tiffany Carey and Alexa Sprague finished first and second, respectively, in the javelin for MAU.
The BBA boys won seven of the 17 events, including a sweep in the relays. Austin Cox (400 meters), Isaac Vernon (3000 meters), James Tudor (discus) and Carson Gordon (triple jump) were all victorious, as well.
BBA flexed its muscles in the 400, earning the top four spots in that event. Along with Cox’s win, Caleb Fitzpatrick, Matteo Gallazzini and Khalid Abdul Raheem placed second through fourth, respectively.
The Eagles of Arlington (55) earned fourth, behind a pair of victories (100, 200) from Owen Emmons. Andy Petry also won the shot put.
MAU (38) finished sixth, led by Tyrese Pratt’s wins in the high and long jump.
MAU heads for Hudson Falls, N.Y. this weekend to compete in the Luciano Memorial, while BBA will compete in a Saturday track meet at Windsor.