MAU TENNIS 4/29/22 (copy)

Mount Anthony's Sam Kobik returns a shot during an April 29 match.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton tennis swept Mount Anthony 7-0 on Thursday at the Equinox Hotel tennis courts.

In No. 1 singles play, BBA’s Nick O’Donnell defeated MAU’s Asa Kobik 7-5, 6-0.

Bulldogs’ No. 2 Cristo Buckley beat MAU’s Juan Patricio 6-0, 6-1.

Blake Allen won his match over Sam Kobik 6-1, 6-2 while Luis Vilanova and Lucas Arrington bested Ben Roche and Jackson Paquin in No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

Doubles play was much of the same, as Bulldogs Aidan Mirchandani and Max Michael won their match over Camden Madison and Theo Galilean in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

In No. 2 doubles it was the BBA combo of Kyle Southworth and Moritz Vonhof getting the better of Kyler Cross and Levi Bonnett, 6-0, 6-0.

The Bulldogs improve to 4-2 on the season and return to the court Saturday morning against MSJ at 11 a.m.

The Patriots fall to 1-5 and look to regroup Monday at Rutland at 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

