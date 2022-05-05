MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton tennis swept Mount Anthony 7-0 on Thursday at the Equinox Hotel tennis courts.
In No. 1 singles play, BBA’s Nick O’Donnell defeated MAU’s Asa Kobik 7-5, 6-0.
Bulldogs’ No. 2 Cristo Buckley beat MAU’s Juan Patricio 6-0, 6-1.
Blake Allen won his match over Sam Kobik 6-1, 6-2 while Luis Vilanova and Lucas Arrington bested Ben Roche and Jackson Paquin in No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.
Doubles play was much of the same, as Bulldogs Aidan Mirchandani and Max Michael won their match over Camden Madison and Theo Galilean in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 2 doubles it was the BBA combo of Kyle Southworth and Moritz Vonhof getting the better of Kyler Cross and Levi Bonnett, 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs improve to 4-2 on the season and return to the court Saturday morning against MSJ at 11 a.m.
The Patriots fall to 1-5 and look to regroup Monday at Rutland at 4 p.m.