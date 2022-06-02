MANCHESTER — No. 6 Burr and Burton boys tennis defeated No. 11 U-32 by a score of 4-3 in a playdown match on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs’ No. 1 singles player Nick O’Donnell — fresh off winning the individual state championship this past weekend — grabbed a 6-1, 6-4 win over U-32’s Kayl Humke.
Also snagging wins for BBA was Blake Allen in No. 3 singles (7-5, 7-5) over Ben Clark, No. 4 singles Luis Vilanova (7-5, 6-0) over Rory Mclane and Lucas Arrington in No. 5 singles who beat U-32’s Julian Fitz 6-1, 6-4.
U-32 picked up wins from No. 2 singles Tzevi Schwartz (6-4, 7-5) over BBA’s Cristo Buckley as well as both doubles matches.
In No. 1 doubles, Sean Butler and Hughes Gilbert defeated Aiden Mirchandani and Max Michael in a super tiebreaker 10-5 after the doubles teams traded 6-4 set wins.
Phinn Low and Sam Clark (6-4, 6-4) took care of BBA’s No. 2 doubles team of Kyle Southworth and Moritz Vonhof.
The Bulldogs travel to No. 3 Middlebury for a 3 p.m. quarterfinals match today.