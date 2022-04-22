MANCHESTER — On a windy and rainy Thursday afternoon it was Max Brownlee who got the call to start at the mound for Burr and Burton baseball taking on a longtime rival in Bellows Falls. Brownlee opened up the game with a battle against leadoff man Jamison Nystrom. It got to a 3-2 count and Brownlee lost the battle. Nystrom nuked a leadoff home run to dead left and Bellows Falls had an early and exciting lead.
The Bulldogs starter took a next man-up approach and didn’t let the sour start phase him as he settled in to nearly go the distance. The Bulldogs bats responded in a big way and in the end it was a 13-3 BBA win after 5 innings.
Brownlee got through the rest of the first inning with no blood and it was the Bulldogs turn to respond in the bottom of the first. And respond they did.
Jeb Monier got the baseball to start for Bellows Falls and looked uncomfortable in the first inning. After two walks and hitting a batter to start the game, Monier had his bases loaded faster then he would have hoped. Another walk brought in BBA’s first run of the game, and a sac ground out to second by Sebastien Dostal brought in their second run and first lead for BBA.
Once taking the lead, the Bulldogs never looked back. BBA’s Torleif Majorell finished the first inning with a 2 RBI double and by the end of it all the Bulldogs had a 5-1 lead.
After the leadoff bomb in the first, Brownlee began to settle down and took command of the game.
“In the first inning he threw 32 pitches and the first three batters were 3-2 counts. Just wasn’t his best.” Burr and Burton coach Ed Lewicki stated after the game.
But after the first, Brownlee locked in. He threw three straight 1,2,3 innings and BBA added a couple more runs and by the time the Bulldogs bats were up again in the fourth it was a 7-1 advantage.
Lewicki was pleased to see the turnaround in his starting pitcher.
“To come back and to have three innings in a row under 11 pitches and finish with 74, he rebounded from that. He’s one of those kids that we’re going to rely on.”
A pitching change for the Terriers midway through the fourth inning got the bats rolling again for BBA and they tacked on 3 more runs to make it a 10-1 lead.
In the fifth, Brownlee gave up two runs quickly and his day came to a close. Jack Mccoy came in to relieve Brownlee with two outs and got the only batter he would face, Monier, to pop out to him to end the inning.
The Bulldogs didn’t need anymore pitching after that. BBA put up three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and the mercy rule went into effect with a ten run lead. BBA won 13-3.
“Happy for the win, great momentum, they just got to keep working every day.” Lewicki added at the end of the game.
BBA’s next game will be at home on Saturday at 11:00 AM. They host Windsor.