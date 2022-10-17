MANCHESTER — Monday’s boys soccer tilt between host Burr and Burton and visiting Essex was a potential playoff sneak peak, with the Bulldogs (5-6-1) entering the match in ninth place in Division I, and the 5-5-1 Hornets sitting in sixth.
If these two squads are to see each other come playoff time, BBA would like to duplicate its first half performance and steer clear of the final 40 minutes of play.
The Bulldogs struck first courtesy of a Barit Perry goal with 11:45 remaining in the opening half. Perry pressed the Essex goal, deflecting a Hornets clear-attempt off his body.
The junior backer tracked the ball as it bounced in front of him and gained possession with only Essex goalkeeper Cam Stultz left to beat, and Perry did just that by playing the far side of the net as he attacked inside the box.
The effort capped off a strong 40 minutes of play from BBA, who had the advantage in total opportunities and a 1-0 lead heading into the break.
Essex coach Jake Orr spent much of the 10-minute halftime asking his players for increased energy. The Hornets listened.
The visitors flipped the script in the second half, becoming the more aggressive team and left Manchester with the 3-1 victory.
BBA coach Pat Zilkha says games against an opponent like Essex will do nothing but help his team with the playoffs quickly approaching.
“This is a great game for us (to play in,)” Zilkha said, pointing toward Essex’s speed, physicality and overall skill level. “There’s nothing we’re gonna see (in the playoffs) that’s different from this team.”
The Hornets fired three shots in the opening three minutes of the second half, reestablishing the momentum. The last of those chances was the equalizer, a goal scored by senior forward Alden Leahey.
Two minutes later, BBA goalkeeper Reed Brown attempted to clear a ball out of the box with a kick, but he failed to make contact with the ball leaving Essex’s Connor Nick an easy tap-in the visitors’ second goal in as many minutes on an empty netter. Nick’s goal gave Essex its first lead of the afternoon, 2-1, with 34 minutes remaining.
Brown made up for the blunder a few minutes later, thwarting an Essex penalty kick opportunity with a diving save.
Rowan Jensen took the PK for the Hornets, but Brown read it perfectly and jumped in front of it. The BBA goalie wasn’t able to corral the ball initially, and Jensen followed his shot for another scoring opportunity. Once again, Brown laid out and came up with the stop, keeping the Bulldogs within striking distance.
Nahui Navarrete’s smooth dribbling and Max Brownlee’s set kicks applied a bit of pressure on the Essex net as the Bulldogs looked for the equalizer, but nothing materialized.
Leahey added an insurance goal with 10:15 left, all-but securing the victory for the Hornets.
BBA wraps up its regular season today at Woodstock at 6 p.m.