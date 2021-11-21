Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Burr and Burton students defeated the BBA faculty in an ice hockey match Friday night at Riley Rink.

The students prevailed with a 7-6 victory. The game was played in front of a packed crowd.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.