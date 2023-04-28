MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton softball improved to 4-0 on the season with its 15-3 win over Fair Haven on Thursday.
Malayla Greene pitched the Bulldogs to victory, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings of work. Greene also struck out four and issued one walk.
BBA got to Fair Haven for eight runs in the bottom of the first, showing patience at the plate drawing nine walks in the frame. Carmella Livingston had a productive day at the plate, finishing 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
Madison King barely missed a pair of home runs, hitting two balls hitting the fence for a double and a triple, respectively. King also went 3 for 5. It was a team effort, as seven players scored multiple runs in the mercy-rule victory.
BBA travels to Poultney on Friday.