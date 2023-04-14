MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton softball orchestrated a comeback in its home opener Thursday afternoon, climbing back from a six run deficit to win 16-15 over Otter Valley.
Moriah Herbert walked it off for BBA, hitting a single that scored Jazmyn Dix on a throwing error.
BBA had the momentum over the final two innings. The Bulldogs trailed 11-5 after four innings, as the Otters plated nine in the top of the fourth.
BBA chipped away its deficit, scoring two in the bottom of the fifth thanks to doubles by Carmella Livingston, Dix, Skylar Dotson and Madison King. BBA built the momentum by holding Otter Valley scoreless in the sixth and scoring four times in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 15.
The Bulldogs escaped trouble in the top of the seventh with an inning-ending double play at the plate to maintain the tie ballgame.
Malaya Green started for BBA, tossing two innings and giving up three runs on three hits and two strikeouts. Dotson pitched the remainder of the contest, allowing 12 runs on seven hits and striking out four Otters.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the year and travel to Brattleboro for a Saturday contest. First pitch is 11 a.m.