BRATTLEBORO — Burr and Burton softball improved to 3-0 on the season with its 7-5 road victory over Brattleboro on Saturday.
Syklar Dotson continued to be a constant inside the circle for the Bulldogs, pitching another complete game.
Brattleboro put the ball in play, securing 10 hits, but BBA’s defense was there to back Dotson up throughout. Moriah Heberts controlled centerfield well for the Bulldogs, while Skylar Smith called a nice game behind the plate and Jazmyn Dix led the infield. Dix snagged a line drive from the hot corner in the bottom of the seventh and doubled off the runner at first to clinch the BBA win.
Offensively Heberts scored three times on three walks. Brattleboro’s bats were led by Aliza Spenc (3 for 5) and Kayli Spenc (3 for 4).
The Bulldogs head to Rutland Tuesday for a 5 p.m. first pitch.