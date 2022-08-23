MANCHESTER — About 100 people, players and spectators gathered at Applejack Field Saturday evening for the Burr and Burton alumni soccer game. This particular meshing of Bulldog classes past and present, however, had another purpose.
When the good-natured but hard-fought scrimmage reached halftime, there was only one person in attendance who didn’t know that the night was also about celebrating longtime coach Peter Mull- and that was Mull himself.
Mull, serving as one of the referees for the friendly match, was taken completely by surprise when current boys varsity coach Pat Zilkha beckoned him to midfield after the first 45 minutes.
It was then that Zilkha, with generations of Bulldog soccer players surrounding him, honored Mull for his 17 years as the BBA soccer coach.
Zilkha announced that the previously informal alumni game would from this point forward be officially known as the Peter Mull Alumni Game. He presented Mull with a copy of a mock magazine dedicated solely to the man of the hour.
The tribute, designed by BBA senior Jamie Knafel, was packed with a collection of photos and favorite memories of Mull from his past teammates, fellow coaches, and players.
Following the second half, Mull was humbled by the night’s events.
“I think above all it’s a testimony to the kind of town and community and school that Burr and Burton is… that this kind of stuff happens,” he said.
Zilkha opened by addressing the crowd and the players, asking how many had been a student of Mull’s during his 35 years as an English teacher. About three-fourths of hands were raised. Zilkha then asked how many present had been coached by Mull. Once again, many more hands raised than not.
Zilkha then recounted his predecessor’s distinguished career coaching soccer in the area. His 17 years as head coach of the boys varsity program were only interrupted by stints as coach of NorShaft Youth Soccer or time as the junior varsity coach. Over Mull’s 17 combined seasons at the helm, he compiled a record of 155-65-16.
Zilkha explained that Coach Mull’s legacy, however, extends far beyond wins and losses.
“He always placed a high premium on sporting behavior, on team play, and making continuous improvement regardless of ability,” Zilkha said. “Coach especially championed the underdog players who rose above perceived potential to step up and take important roles on the team.”
Zilkha closed his remarks with a quote from Mull himself, found in a 2011 Manchester Journal article following his 100th career win and second of his Division II state championships.
“Ultimately, I think sports are about family. The family just gets bigger with all your players. Hopefully, we can have a legacy here at Burr and Burton where the guys who graduate can come back.”
Mull’s words from over a decade ago were a fitting sentiment, with alumni from as far back as his first team in 1990 lined up behind him, proving that wish had come true.
Recognition for Mull’s accomplishments and contributions was long overdue, as he retired in 2019. COVID-19 had a hand in delaying his recognition until this point.
The concept of Manchester/ BBA soccer being a tight-knit community was evident by all of the players on the field to honor Mull, but “family” even by the strictest definition was present among the alumni. 50-year-old Josh Smith and his 14-year-old son Bodie (currently a freshman who just made varsity) represented the oldest and youngest players in the game, respectively.