MANCHESTER — Senior day games are always special. They take on added significance when the majority of the team are seniors, like this year’s Burr and Burton boys soccer squad.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season on a positive note, defeating Woodstock 2-1 on Friday as they honored their 14 seniors.
Fittingly enough, the play of a handful of seniors was crucial in BBA’s win.
First it was senior Karter Noyes who got things started, scoring in the opening minutes of the contest to give BBA the early advantage.
Then, midway through the first half, Nicky Miceli crashed the goal on a BBA shot attempt and reaped the benefits as the shot deflected off Woodstock’s goalie and the senior tapped in for the goal. That gave BBA a 2-0 lead.
Woodstock got on the board roughly 10 minutes later on a strike that sailed just over BBA senior keeper Emmett Edwards’ head. BBA held on to the 2-1 lead for the remaining 55 minutes of play to improve its record to 9-4-1.
Edwards believes this year’s Bulldogs team is special.
“None of us want to lose, we don't want this team to end,” Edwards said. “This is one of the best teams I've been on personally. The love here is strong and we're really looking forward to the postseason.”
Will Morell came in and protected the net for BBA in the second half, not letting anything into the net in his 40 minutes of action.
Judd Gourley facilitated the action well for BBA. The senior may not have ended up in the box score, but his leadership redirecting the ball throughout played a crucial role in BBA grabbing the win.
The Bulldogs earned the No. 6 slot in Division I, and will host No. 11 Mount Mansfield Tuesday at 3 p.m. in their playoff opener.