MANCHESTER — Just three days removed from a no-hitter and a 7-0 victory over Essex, Burr and Burton baseball isn’t showing any signs of stopping. Riding a gutsy pitching performance from Max Brownlee, BBA defeated previously-unbeaten Brattleboro 5-1 Tuesday night at Thompson Memorial Park.
Brownlee was remarkably poised in his 5.1 innings pitched, working out of several jams and keeping the damage to a minimum, preventing the Colonels from getting on the board besides an unearned run in the fifth.
Brownlee’s pitching counterpart, Alexander Bingham, was solid in his six innings as well, giving up just three earned runs and striking out eight while throwing north of 100 pitches. He got off to a hot start, going 1-2-3 through the Bulldogs in the first and second.
“This was probably the best pitcher we’ve faced all year. I like the way the kids battled,” coach Ed Lewicki said after the game. “It didn’t look good in the first inning, or the second inning. He was rolling.”
The bottom of the order gave Bingham trouble their first time through, though, starting with Brownlee helping his own cause and punching a single through the middle for the Bulldogs’ first hit. Just a few pitches later, Torleif Majorell crushed a ball to right that might have carried out had it not been for a steady wind blowing in most of the game. The double would score Brownlee to give BBA a 1-0 lead.
“That’s a huge hit for Tor,” Lewicki said of his nine-hitter, who got the start because of an injury to senior Justin Maier.
Brownlee had a tidy third inning, going 1-2-3, but the pressure ratcheted up in the bottom of the fourth with BBA holding a 3-0 lead. He gave up two of the four hits he allowed the entire game to lead off the inning. Facing two aboard and nobody out with Brattleboro cleanup hitter Turner Clews at the plate, it looked like the Colonels would be able to at least push one run across.
It wasn’t to be. Clews hit the ball hard but flew out to left, and the Bulldogs retired the lead runner on a fielder’s choice the next at-bat for the second out of the inning. Brownlee would allow a walk to load the bases, which brought Lewicki out for a conference on the mound.
Lewicki kept it simple: “I told him if I had his stuff, I’d throw strikes.”
Brownlee recorded one of his three strikeouts on the day to get out of the inning unscathed.
Brownlee ran into trouble again in the fifth, this time caused by a couple of errors behind him. The Colonels would finally plate a run on a single by shortstop Zinabu McNiece. The ball was misplayed in the outfield giving the Colonels runners at second and third with two out and Clews at bat again.
Brownlee appeared to shake off his catcher prior to the first pitch. The reason was revealed when Brownlee fed Clews a steady diet of off-speed pitches, and finally retired him in a pivotal seven-pitch at-bat that resulted in a ground out to third.
“We don’t usually like them to shake off, because our coach calls an unbelievable game, just called a no-hitter against Essex. So if you do it, you better execute,” Lewicki said of his sophomore hurler. “But kudos to him. He knew what he wanted to throw and he got it done.”
It was a team effort offensively, with no BBA hitter recording more than one hit. After Majorell’s double to draw first blood in the third, the Bulldogs would load the bases in the fourth, starting with senior Will Addington sending a bullet down the line that the third baseman could only get a piece of. The ball escaped him for a leadoff double.
In a game where it appeared runs would be at a premium, Lewicki didn’t hesitate to have his cleanup hitter, Trevor Greene, bunt Addington over to third. Greene executed perfectly.
Third baseman Sebastian Dostal hit another ball hard straight up the middle that Bingham knocked down–but couldn’t find the handle on–for an infield single. Bingham hit Daniel Scarlotta with the next pitch to load the bases. Right fielder Charles Kunz cashed in on the opportunity, ripping a ball through the left side of the infield to score Addington and Dostal for a 3-0 lead and some breathing room heading into the fifth.
The Bulldogs manufactured another run apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, aided by some mistakes from the Colonels in the field.
Dostal would come on to record the final five outs of the game, striking out three and getting some help from second baseman Nathan Smilko in the sixth on a ball that took a funny hop. Smilko played it perfectly, though, and made a nice running throw to first to keep the inning clean.
“Their determination to be better, I think has showed in these last two (games),” Lewicki said. “We had a lot of games where we scored a lot of runs and life was easy, but these last two games, to me, proved this group has a lot of heart. I’m proud of them.”
The Bulldogs, now 8-0, will need more of that heart and determination going forward. This Saturday at 4:30 P.M., they’ll travel to face their third consecutive unbeaten opponent in CVU. Brattleboro falls to 4-1. They’ll have CVU at home on Thursday.