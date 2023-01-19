MANCHESTER — The puck screamed toward Burr and Burton goalkeeper Michael Hornby off the stick of a Missiquoi forward’s stick in the final seconds of Wednesday’s game at Riley Rink. The Bulldogs last line of defense put his glove up and snagged the puck as the final horn sounded.
While the shot was inconsequential to the outcome, the save was a fitting end to Burr and Burton’s first shutout of the year. Hornby made 32 saves, the BBA defense played well and three players each tallied one goal as the Bulldogs snapped a three game losing skid, defeating Missisquoi 3-0.
Having been on the road the past two weeks: at Stowe, at Rutland and at Hartford, BBA welcomed the opportunity to return to its home ice.
“Anytime that you go and play a difficult part of the schedule, and then you can come out and work on the things that we want to accomplish and then accomplish those things – that’s a good game every time,” said BBA coach Mark Slade.
Bodie Smith got the scoring started at the 5:47 mark of the first period, skating left to right on a breakaway and played the far side of the net, getting it past the Thunderbirds last line of defense Ethan Stefaniak (14 saves).
“Number seven is a ball of energy,” Slade said, referring to the freshman forward. “He’s nonstop in the offensive zone, defensive zone, has good hands, good vision. [That was a] great shot and an excellent game.”
Another underclassmen got in on the scoring with 8:36 on the clock in the second period. Owen McGunnigle celebrated his birthday with a present to himself, his first career varsity goal. The sophomore forward danced to the left side of the cage, and while unbalanced, flicked one into the back of the net to build BBA’s lead to 2-0.
“I saw a lane to the net, kind of fell there, but tossed it on net and (with my) last effort, it went in,“ McGunnigle said.
Max Brownlee added a third Bulldogs score with 5 minutes remaining in the third period, shuffling the puck into the top corner of the net on a feed from Jake Murnaghan. That allowed BBA to empty its bench over the final minutes as they skated to its fourth win of the season.
The Bulldogs head to Milton Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tilt.