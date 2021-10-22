Burr and Burton football was scheduled to host Middlebury at Applejack Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. in its regular season finale.
That game has been postponed owing to COVID-19 concerns, with a potential make up date set for Saturday night.
"Tonight's football game is postponed while we await negative covid test results," BBA athletic director Dave Miceli wrote in an email on Friday afternoon. "We are hoping to play the game tomorrow night if we get enough results in by then. The decision will be made by noon tomorrow."
BBA is fighting for the final playoff spot in Division I. They would need a week 8 win for a chance to extend its season.