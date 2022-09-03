MANCHESTER — From the opening whistle, Burr and Burton football left no doubt about who was in control during their season opening 27-12 win over Burlington/South Burlington on Saturday afternoon at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
The Bulldogs received the ball to start and orchestrated a nine play, 68 yard TD drive, capped off by a beautiful diving over-the-shoulder 22 yard TD catch by Trevor Greene on a perfectly placed ball from quarterback Jack McCoy. That drive set the tone for the rest of the day.
BBA possessed the ball for all but three minutes and 16 seconds of the first half, with Michael Crabtree and McCoy punishing the Seawolves on the ground.
The Bulldogs executed their game plan and were rewarded with the win.
“I think time of possession is important,” BBA coach Tom McCoy said. “If you can get a lead and then control the game a little bit, you'll make life a lot easier for your team."
Crabtree finished his day with 116 rushing yards on 22 carries and three scores. The bulk of which, 99 yards and two TDs, came in the opening two quarters.
The senior running back missed all of last season with a broken leg sustained during summer workouts. Getting Crabtree back healthy is a boost for a BBA offense with a plethora of offensive weapons. For Crabtree, it was a long time coming putting the pads back on.
“It’s just so great to get back out here, I’ve been in rehab for so long,” Crabtree said after the win. “It just makes me appreciate it that much more.”
McCoy added 85 yards on the ground, breaking would-be tackles and fighting for the extra yard for all 48 minutes.
Coach McCoy identified the BBA O-line as the team’s strength ahead of its season debut, and the guys up front certainly lived up to the hype.
Nate Brenner, Eric Mulroy, Jakob Crossman, Miles Kaplan and Danny Scarlotta paved the way for BBA running lanes up front, pushing the Seawolves off the line of scrimmage consistently.
“I was really, really proud of our running game today,” coach McCoy said. “I felt like our line did a nice job. Michael did a nice job of getting up in there quick and made some real nice cuts, and then Jackie took advantage of a few opportunities to run the ball.”
The Bulldogs defense was opportunistic forcing a pair of interceptions and a fumble, the latter of which occurred on the Seawolves’ first offensive play of the game.
The Seawolves looked to answer after BBA’s opening scoring drive, handing it off to Taysean Metz on a sweep. The wide receiver found some running room and picked up 11 yards before being met by a pack of Bulldog defenders. McCoy, in the mix, ripped the ball from Metz’s grasp and BBA defensive end Eric Mulroy recovered the ball at the Seawolves 45 yard line.
BBA once again went on a sustained drive, going the distance in 12 plays and chewing up six minutes of the clock before Crabtree punched in his first score of the day from 8-yards out.
The Bulldogs rode that momentum and by halftime built a 21-6 cushion.
One area BBA will look to improve on is ball security. McCoy was 10-for-17 through the air totaling 130 yards and a TD, but he also tossed three interceptions, all within the red zone.
He made up for his mistakes on the defensive side of the ball, intercepting a pass himself to add to his forced fumble. The turnover battle ended up even at three apiece, as Nate Smilko also picked off Seawolves QB Nick Kelly.
Ahmed Diawara was inserted as a change-of-pace QB for the Seawolves, often used as a runner. He found the end zone for his team’s first score early in the second quarter on a 1-yard rush, making it a 14-6 game at the time.
The Bulldogs answered with another Crabtree score in the final minute of the half to give themselves some breathing room.
All 21 of BBA’s second half plays were runs as the team from Manchester seemed content to eat away at the clock while maintaining at least a two-possession lead for the entirety of the final 24 minutes.
Diawara found Ty Larson for a 20-yard TD early in the fourth, cutting the BBA lead to 27-12.
The Bulldogs (1-0) remain at home against BFA-St. Albans (1-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bobwhites defeated Mount Mansfield 53-18 on Friday night.