RUTLAND — Burr and Burton football cruised to an impressive 49-14 win over previously unbeaten Rutland on Friday night.
Jack McCoy had 238 total yards of offense and four TDs for the Bulldogs. BBA running back Michael Crabtree scored three TDs himself, rushing for 159 yards on 22 touches on the ground and adding a 20-yard TD catch to his stat line.
Nate Smilko (three catches, 88 yards, TD) and Conor McMahon (five catches, 73 yards, two TDs) were problems all night for Rutland defensive backs.
JT Wright anchored the BBA defense with his 14 tackle performance.
Eli Pockette had 138 passing yards and a TD for Rutland. Jonah Bassett (92 yards receiving, 82 yards rushing, rushing TD) was a bright spot for the Rutland offense.
BBA improves to 3-0 on the season and hosts Hartford Saturday at 1 p.m.