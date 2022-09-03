MANCHESTER — A lot of Burr and Burton players earned their first varsity soccer minutes in Saturday’s opener. BBA is a young group, with only two seniors among the 19-man roster.
Squads figuring out their identity presents its own unique set of challenges in the opening weeks of the season, but coupling that with Saturday’s opponent — perennial contender Champlain Valley — made the job that much more challenging.
While the result isn’t what the Bulldogs were looking for, a 2-0 loss, those in Manchester are excited about the promise they flashed on Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
“I think this is the best we’ve done (against CVU) that I’ve seen,” said junior co-captain Max Brownlee, one of a handful of returning players from last season’s 9-5-1 team. “With how young we are, I was really impressed.”
What was arguably the most impressive feat from the Bulldogs was their ability to handle adversity.
It didn’t take very long for CVU to put a number on the scoreboard. A little less than four minutes into the action Redhawk midfielder Henry Frost corralled a rebound from roughly 12 yards out and got it past BBA keeper Reed Brown. The Redhawks, whose roster is nearly a polar opposite of BBA’s with just five underclassmen out of 25 players, used their experience to their advantage early, controlling the ball for much of the first half.
The Bulldogs didn’t let that discourage them, however, fighting hard throughout. When CVU Zach Spitznagle connected on a one-timer from 20 yards out with 12 minutes remaining in the first half to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage, the game had the feeling it might get out of hand. But BBA stepped into another gear over the final 52 minutes of play, holding CVU scoreless.
Brown was strong protecting the net, collecting nine saves and keeping BBA within striking distance.
The Bulldogs had their first legitimate scoring opportunity with 4:45 remaining in the first half. Nahui Navarrete sent a through ball to a sprinting Austin Cox, but CVU keeper Evan Stratton stepped and beat the BBA playmaker to the ball by a half a second
Cox, the other BBA captain this fall, attributes the Bulldogs’ fight to the group’s camaraderie and ability to communicate effectively on the field.
“We really came together at halftime. We talked about what we can improve on and I think we really implemented it in the second half,” Cox said. “We saw a lot of opportunities that we didn't really see in the first half come alive in the second half.”
One of those opportunities came off the foot of Mattew Read. who had a direct kick midway through the half that CVU’s keeper made a nice play on.
A few minutes later, Barit Perry tried his luck with a direct kick of his own, though it was too high and sailed over the crossbar.
BBA coach Pat Zilkha offered his team some words of encouragement after the hard-fought battle.
“There are some positives to take away from today, and some things to work on,” he said.
The Bulldogs (0-1) return to the pitch at Fair Haven Wednesday at 6 p.m.