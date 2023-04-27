BBA BASEBALL 4/27/2023 VS FAIR HAVEN

Trevor Greene delivers a pitch during Thursday's win over Fair Haven.

 Gary Baker — Banner correspondent
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton baseball improved to 4-2 on the season Thursday with its 10-0 win over Fair Haven.

Trevor Greene and Seb Dostal combined to silence the Slater bats, holding them to just two hits in six innings. Greene drew the start, allowing two hits and walking four while striking out 11 batters in five innings of work. Dostal pitched in relief, striking out the side in the top of the sixth.

BBA jumped ahead in the first, plating two runs. The Bulldogs scored seven in the sixth to mercy-rule Fair Haven. Dostal went 3 for 4 at the plate, driving in two runs. Jack McCoy was another productive BBA bat, with three RBIs. 

The Bulldogs head to Essex for a Saturday morning game.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.