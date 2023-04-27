MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton baseball improved to 4-2 on the season Thursday with its 10-0 win over Fair Haven.
Trevor Greene and Seb Dostal combined to silence the Slater bats, holding them to just two hits in six innings. Greene drew the start, allowing two hits and walking four while striking out 11 batters in five innings of work. Dostal pitched in relief, striking out the side in the top of the sixth.
BBA jumped ahead in the first, plating two runs. The Bulldogs scored seven in the sixth to mercy-rule Fair Haven. Dostal went 3 for 4 at the plate, driving in two runs. Jack McCoy was another productive BBA bat, with three RBIs.
The Bulldogs head to Essex for a Saturday morning game.