MANCHESTER —One of the brightest minds the sport of football has ever seen, legendary Green Bay Packers Head Coach Vince Lombardi was once quoted as saying “football is a game of inches.” The 2021 Burr and Burton football team found itself on the wrong side of that equation time and time again last fall, resulting in a rare losing season for the Bulldogs.
The losses often came in heartbreaking fashion: A blocked field goal as time expired against eventual champion Essex, a second half offensive eruption by rival Mount Anthony, and a one-possession loss on the road to Hartford.
As coach Tom McCoy and BBA put last season’s 2-5 woes behind them, they have identified two areas of improvement they believe will help flip the script and once again make the Bulldogs a contender.
“We’ve emphasized protecting the football and making sure we put points on the board in the red zone,” McCoy said prior to Friday’s walkthrough practice, the final tune up before BBA hosts Burlington/South Burlington today at 1 p.m.
McCoy saw improved ball security from his team in an Aug. 24 scrimmage against Bellows Falls and again during a team scrimmage last Saturday, not losing a fumble during either contest.
“The boys did a nice job of protecting the football,” he said.
In terms of putting up points in the red zone, McCoy and the coaching staff have scripted some new plays in hopes to increase the Bulldogs’ effectiveness in that area of the field.
The Bulldogs are often known for their high-powered offense, and this year should be no different. Starting QB Jack McCoy is back leading the offense after missing the bulk of last year with a broken wrist and has been named as one of three tri-captains. The junior’s return should be a confidence boost for BBA, who have no shortage of offensive weapons.
Slot receiver Nate Smilko finds a way to get open more often than not with crisp route running and great agility. Trevor Greene is a big-bodied receiver who, even when covered closely, has the ability to make contested catches.
“They bring a lot of leadership, a lot of athleticism and they can be big play makers,” McCoy said of the trio. But the playmakers extend beyond the returning players.
Connor McMahon, Zak Chani and Kaleb Gabert are three more receivers McCoy expects to contribute this fall, with the latter two impressing at the Vermont All-Star Football Camp 7v7 tournament this summer.
“We’re pretty deep at the skill positions outside,” McCoy said.
Coach McCoy sees the O-line as the strength of this year’s team, with four senior returning starters in Nate Brenner, Eric Mulroy, Jakob Crossman and tri-captain Miles Kaplan.
“They have a lot of senior leadership, they’ve been doing it for a while,” McCoy said. “I think that they can open up some holes and hopefully they can protect Jack and we can get the ball to our athletes.”
Danny Scarlotta, a junior, rounds out the Bulldogs’ starting O-line.
The Bulldog that will benefit most from the running lanes created by that group is senior running back Michael Crabtree, another Bulldog that has been named a captain by his peers. Coach McCoy is really impressed with what he’s seen from the back thus far after injuries plagued his junior campaign.
“Crabtree is going to be a weapon,” he said. “He’s been working really hard, rehabbing, and has been in the weight room a lot.”
Senior Carl Lavallee III will factor in the backfield rotation, as well.
The Bulldogs look to get off on the right foot today at 1 p.m. against the Seawolves.