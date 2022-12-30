MIDDLEBURY — Both wrestling schools in Bennington County were represented at the 2022 Hubie Wagner Holiday Wrestling Tournament in Middlebury this week.
J.T. Wright went 4-3 in the tournament to take fourth place at 182 pounds for Burr and Burton. Nico Villalon (285 pounds) also placed fourth for the Bulldogs.
Elijah Blesofsky (182 pounds) and Clifford Waller (195 pounds) also had three wins apiece in the tournament, but fell one win short of placing at the tournament that hosted 19 teams and over 200 wrestlers.
The Mount Anthony 'B' Team, bringing an almost-full squad of 12 JV wrestlers, also placed two in the varsity tournament. Aaron Collette (106 pounds) and Aiden Reorden (160 pounds) both took fourth for the Patriots.
Otter Valley was the overall champion in the team scores.