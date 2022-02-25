BBA-Middlebury 1/26/22 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Karter Noyes celebrates a goal earlier in the season. No. 11 BBA travels to face No. 6 Harwood on Saturday.

The path to the Vermont hockey state championships are now clear and for the Burr and Burton boys, that path begins in Moretown on Saturday.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 11 seed in Division II after finishing the season 9-10-1, and head to face No. 6 Harwood who boast an 11-9 record.

The two teams faced off on Jan. 15, a 4-1 BBA victory.

In that mid-January contest, it was Matthew Grabher’s four-point performance that powered BBA to victory. Grabher scored twice and added two assists.

Jack McCoy and Karter Noyes each found the back of the net once in the win, and goalie Michael Hornby made 17 saves.

After starting the season 3-6 BBA rallied to finish its year strong, going 6-4-1 over its final 11 contests.

If the Bulldogs were to pull off the upset, they would face the winner of No. 3 Milton and No. 14 Burlington in the quarterfinals.

Milton got the best of BBA in its Jan. 22 matchup, as the Yellowjackets grabbed a 6-1 win. BBA also saw Burlington in the regular season, defeating the Seawolves 5-4 in Burlington.

To get there, BBA needs to pull off the upset on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:15 p.m.

