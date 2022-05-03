MIDDLEBURY — Eight points from Tatum Sands and seven more from Sadie Stefanak powered Burr and Burton girls lacrosse to its fifth win of the season on Monday afternoon as BBA defeated Middlebury 18-6.
Sands scored six goals and added two assists while Stefanak had a team-high three assists along with four goals.
Grace McDonald also had a productive afternoon, scoring four goals and assisting on another score.
Maizie Rukat made four saves protecting the cage for BBA.
The Bulldogs (5-1) return home on Thursday, hosting Brattleboro at 4:30 p.m.