WOODSTOCK — It took a week, but Burr and Burton boys lacrosse picked up a win over Woodstock on Monday.
The Bulldogs and Wasped played the second half on Monday night after rain on May 16 forced the game to be postponed.
The game resumed at the 11:46 mark of the third quarter, and the Bulldogs clinging to a one goal (8-7) lead.
BBA extended its lead over the 23 minutes of action, leaving Woodstock with a 15-11 win.
Emmett Edwards had six goals for BBA, while Peyton Gray scored five. Matt Grabher hit the 200 point milestone in his illustrious career during play, with one goal and four assists.
Ryan Nolan added one goal and three assists for the Bulldogs, and Michael Crabtree and Julien Halstead each scored once in the win.
The teams battled it out again on Tuesday night at Applejack for BBA’s senior night game. Game results were not available by press deadline. Check out BenningtonBanner.com/sports to see who won the rematch.