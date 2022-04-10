bbachamp3-T5.jpg (copy)

Matt Grabher assisted on 3 BBA goals during Saturday's win over Essex. 

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse defeated Essex 10-4 at Taylor Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs defense was locked in, holding the Hornets to one goal per quarter. The poles worked together led by senior captain Judd Gorley and senior Liam Bradley. Goalie Miles Kaplan strung together his second consecutive strong performance in net.

Ryan Nolan and Emmett Edwards paced the Bulldogs offense with 3 goals apiece. Matt Grabher had a team-high 3 assists to go along with 1 goal.

Julien Halstead (2 goals) and Karter Noyes (1 goal, 2 assists) rounded out the scoring for BBA.

Carter Cave was impressive as a faceoff specialist.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 and look to make it three straight against Brattleboro Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Manchester.

