Matt Grabher and Emmett Edwards embrace fellow captain Nicky Miceli after his third quarter score during a win over MAU earlier this season.

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse finished its season on Saturday with a 16-4 victory over Rutland.

Emmett Edwards added five goals and three assists for the Bulldogs, while Matt Grabher reached 100 points on the season with his two goals and five assists. Nick Miceli, coming off a game-winner in the previous game, scored four goals.

Miles Kaplan (four saves) and Dom Decker (six saves) split time protecting the BBA net in the win.

Peyton Gray (two goals, one assist), Julien Halstead (one goal, one assist), Michael Crabtree (one goal, one assist) and Connor Kelly (one goal) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs, who finished their regular season with a 15-1 record.

BBA will be the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs.

