Peyton Gray (#26) attacks the net during a 2022 Burr and Burton game against Mount Anthony. Gray led the Bulldogs with three goals during Saturday's loss.

ESSEX — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse opened its 2023 season with a 9-4 loss at Essex on Saturday.

Peyton Gray was productive for the Bulldogs, finishing with three goals and an assist, but the Hornets got the better of BBA behind Nate Serrantonio’s three score day.

BBA goalie Miles Kaplan was busy much of the game, making 12 stops in the loss. Essex’s Mason Marckres had a quieter day, making six saves.

Carter Cave was responsible for the only other BBA goal in the contest.

The Bulldogs host Brattleboro Thursday at 4 p.m. for their home opener.

