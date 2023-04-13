BBA LAX 4/12/22 (copy)

BBA's Carter Cave scoops up a ground ball during a home game last season. Cave won 100% of his faceoffs during Thursday's win over Brattleboro. 

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse coasted to a 15-3 win over Brattleboro Thursday afternoon on Judy McCormick Taylor Field.

The Bulldogs' defense was led by Conor McMahn and Wyatt Townsend. Miles Kaplan and Luke Dennis shared goal tending duties in the win.

BBA controlled possession throughout, thanks to a spectacular performance from Carter Cave. Every single time Cave stepped to the middle of the field for a faceoff, he secured the possession for the Bulldogs.

Connor Kelly and Peyton Grey providing the bulk of the scoring for the Bulldogs, each putting four in the back of the net and adding two assists. 

Michael Crabtree was the main facilitator Thursday, assisting on three scores. Reed Brown (4) Henry Parent (1), Aiden McMorrow (1), and Cave (1) rounded out the BBA scoring. 

The Bulldogs (1-1) remain at home for their next contest, Thursday against Champlain Valley at 4:30 p.m.

