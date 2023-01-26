Burr and Burton's Anna Carson moves down Bromley Mountain during Wednesday's race. Carson finished second overall with her combined time of 1:05.95, three seconds behind fellow BBA snowboarder Megan Carson.
Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.