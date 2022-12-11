MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton hockey hit the ice for the first time all season on Saturday inside Riley Rink, with both the boys and girls team picking up emphatic wins over Brattleboro.
The girls started the doubleheader with their 7-1 victory, while the boys bested Brattleboro 6-1.
Jack McCoy led the Bulldogs, scoring two goals and tallying two more assists. Adam Murnaghan, Blake Bruce, Colin Brady and Bodie Smith all added a score for BBA.
The BBA boys (1-0) return to the ice Saturday at Champlain Valley (1-0). CVU beat Middlebury 5-2 on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:20 p.m.
The BBA girls (1-0) return to action Wednesday at Stowe (0-1), who lost to Woodstock 10-1 in its season-opener, with a 4 p.m. puck drop.