BBA girls hockey

The Bulldogs girls hockey team improved to 2-0 on the season Wednesday, defeating Stowe 5-1.

STOWE — Burr and Burton girls hockey won in convincing fashion for the second time in as many games Wednesday, defeating Stowe 5-1. BBA jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period, and built their lead over the next two.

Mai-Liis Edwards led the way with two goals for the Bulldogs. Abby Kopeck and Mia Paligo added a score for BBA, as did Carmella Livingston, her first career varsity goal.

Skylar Smith, Kaelin Downey, Zoe Duncan and Kaya Pedersen fed the puck to their teammates, each registering one assist.

Cyra Pacher stood tall protecting the Bulldogs net, finishing with nine saves in the win.

BBA (2-0) plays at Missisquoi (1-1)Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

