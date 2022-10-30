MANCHESTER — It can be difficult to beat a team twice in one year, the opponent having already seen what you can throw at them for 48 minutes. It is even more difficult when that team is Vermont football royalty like Rutland. That’s just what Burr and Burton did, though, riding a dominant defensive performance to a 31-15 win at Judy McCormick Taylor Field on Saturday.
“It’s something [the kids] need to be proud of and not necessarily take lightly,” said coach Tom McCoy of the accomplishment. “I don’t care if you’re the two-seed or the seven-seed. In this division, anybody can beat anybody.”
Jack McCoy was accurate and methodical in the win, attacking a Rutland defense with mostly short passes after Rutland made it clear they were committed to stopping the run. McCoy was 18-23 for 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air while leading the attack on the ground with 15 carries for 73 yards and another score. On the defensive side of the ball, he shut down some Rutland momentum with an interception late in the third quarter when the game was still in question at 21-7.
Conor McMahon scored two touchdowns in the game, one on a pick-six near the end of the first half, the other on a jump ball from McCoy for 26 yards and a fourth-quarter score to put the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs capped off the game’s opening drive with a beautiful 9-yard touch pass from McCoy to Trevor Greene in the back of the end zone.
Rutland answered with a solid drive of their own that stalled at the Bulldogs’ 10 after 14 plays. As was the case all day, Bulldogs’ defensive ends Eric Mulroy and James Tudor applied pressure on the Raiders’ quarterback, Noah Bruttomesso, and the sophomore missed his target in the flat on fourth-and-2 for a turnover on downs.
"[Bruttomesso] was gritty, played great,” said Tom McCoy after the game. “Had to come in there, short notice and play this week. I’m sure Coach [Mike] Norman’s very proud of his team. They fought hard.”
With the Bulldogs bearing down on the Raiders’ run game and forcing the young quarterback into third and long situations, Rutland went three and out on their next two series.
The Bulldogs would score again on a quick 6-play drive, the key play being a 28-yard gain on a wheel route from McCoy to Nate Smilko (six catches, 51 yards). Three plays later, McCoy punched in the Bulldogs’ second score from four yards out.
Two series later, Conor McMahon stepped in front of a Bruttomesso pass and took the ball 40 yards down the sideline for a 21-0 Bulldog lead at half.
Needing points in a hurry, the Raiders leaned on Bruttomesso (20-45, 234 yards) to throw the ball often in the second half.
The Raiders would get on the board after McCoy’s only blemish in an otherwise excellent game, a fumble after an eight-yard run. Four plays later, Bruttomesso found his favorite target on the day, Jonah Bassett, in single-coverage on a slant. Bassett (11 catches, 181 yards) did the rest, breaking a tackle and taking it 61 yards for a touchdown.
Following the touchdown, Rutland looked like it was settling in and ready to make a game of it, forcing a couple of punts. Taking over at their own 16, Rutland looked to cut the deficit in half, but McCoy was there in the middle of the field for the backbreaking interception. Seb Dostal kicked a 27-yard field goal eight plays later to make it a three-score game at 24-7.
Smilko recovered a fumble deep in Raiders’ territory on the following series to set up McMahon’s touchdown catch that made it 31-7.
With the game well in hand, Rutland marched down the field one last time against BBA’s second-teamers and added a late touchdown pass to Quinn Velde and converted the two-point conversion for the game’s final score of 31-15.
The Bulldogs move on to the state semifinals, and a rematch of last week’s heartbreaking loss to Middlebury, next Saturday at 1 p.m.
“I told the guys I’m just excited we get to coach them for another week,” said Tom McCoy. “Hopefully we can put a nice game plan together and give Middlebury a pretty good game.”