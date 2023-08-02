BENNINGTON — Professional golfers will tell you all the time – it’s not easy to play with a lead. Waiting for the final round to begin can be a daunting task.
So when Bellows Falls Country Club’s Hailey Katona stepped to the first tee box at Mount Anthony Country Club Wednesday morning as the leader of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship, her mind was racing.
“I was a little nervous going into the front nine,” Katona said. “This is my first tournament in a long time, and my first time being in contention in like a year.”
Those nerves showed themselves early, shooting a five-over-par as she took the turn to the back nine. That’s when a bit of an attitude adjustment proved beneficial for the VSWGA rookie.
“I was just like, ‘You know what? Let’s just go out there and have fun and whatever happens, happens,” she said.
What came next was a spectacular final nine holes. Katona flipped the script with a run of nine consecutive pars to clinch the Amateur title, finishing the three-day tournament at 10-over-par, three strokes ahead of runner-up Morgan Lee of Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
“These greens are really tough,” Katona said. “So getting birdies is a bonus. I feel like par golf on this golf course is more than you can ask for.”
Katona held just a one stroke advantage over Jojo Valente after Tuesday’s second round and the duo, along with Lee, made up the final grouping. Valente also struggled on the front nine Wednesday, shooting nine-over. That allowed Katona to breathe a little, as third place – Lee and Tiffany Maurycy of Killington Golf Course – sat six shots back entering the final day.
Lee had the best first nine holes of that pairing, carding a one-over 37, but a double bogey on 12 put her five shots back with only five left to play. She responded with birdies on 13 and 17, but Katona’s run of pars left her in firm control at the tail end of the tournament.
The group directly ahead of the leaders had its own drama, with Maurycy putting together her best round of the tournament to make her own run at the championship. Maurycy carded a three-over-par 74 Wednesday to finish just four shots off the lead. That solid round, which included a pair of birdies on the back nine, was good enough for sole possession of third place when it was all said and done.
Meanwhile, 802 Golf Academy’s Kaylie Porter and Rutland Country Club’s Teegan Duffey were battling for the Junior Division championship.
Duffy entered Wednesday with a two shot advantage, but a phenomenal finish from Porter gave her the edge. The Burr and Burton alumna shot three-under on the back line, carding a 73 for the day. Duffey, meanwhile, shot a 78, giving Porter the win by three strokes.
Much like Katona, Porter entered the final day with nerves.
“I was stressed out, like really stressed out,” Porter said. “I knew Teegan was ahead of me for the juniors, that’s where my mind was.”
Porter settled in as the round progressed. She didn’t drop another shot after bogeying 8 and added birdies on 14, 16 and 17.
The two juniors have gone back and forth much of the summer, and have formed a friendly rivalry along the way.
"I just love playing with her, she's an awesome girl," Porter said. "Her and I push each other a lot."
Katona grabbed the win in her first VSWGA appearance. A native of Canada, she came to the Green Mountain State to visit her boyfriend, who works in Rutland. While here, she became a member at Bellows Falls Country Club, gaining her eligibility to compete.