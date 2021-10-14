MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton is a golf powerhouse. A week after the girls claimed the Division I state title, the boys did the same Thursday afternoon at Manchester Country Club.
The Bulldogs won an ultra-tight match with a team score of 41-over par, one stroke better than second place Champlain Valley’s plus-42.
The Bulldogs benefited from two sub-80 scores from Cardan Herrington (79) and Nick O'Donnell (79), leading the way for the Division I champions.
Dylon Poddick’s 85 and Dillon Callen’s 86 rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Austin Giroux of North Country took home the individual state championship with a three under score of 69 on the day.
South Burlington, Spaulding and Essex rounded out the top five.
Otter Valley (55-over par) claimed the Division II state championship.