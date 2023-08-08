MANCHESTER — As temperatures start to get lower and Vermonters await a fall that’s just around the corner, the Burr and Burton boys’ golf team is getting ready to begin its quest to win a third straight Division-1 Vermont state championship.
With the season nearly two weeks away, some members of the team have already been playing together at the Manchester Country Club.
Manchester, one of four courses around town that supports the BBA golf program, hosted the 2021 Vermont State Championship, which BBA won for the school’s first D-1 golf state championship. In addition to Manchester, students in the Bulldogs golf program have the opportunity to practice at The Golf Club at The Equinox, Ekwanok Country Club, and Dorset Field Club regularly. Opportunities abound, and the Bulldogs have taken advantage. The Burr and Burton golf program has dominated of late, the girls’ team winning three straight D-1 state championships and the boys’ winning back-to-back.
Paul Kelly, the current head coach of the boys’ golf team, has coached off and on for the past 25 years. Under his leadership, the boys’ have won six state championships, four at the D-2 level and the two most recent in D-1. Seeking a third may be Kelly’s most difficult task.
Four members of Burr and Burton’s five man 2022 Vermont State Championship roster: Nick O’Donnell, Angus Bellingham, Ben Ario, and Adam Murnaghan, graduated in June. O’Donnell, who heads off to the University of Michigan this fall, earned the individual championship at states this past year, shooting a 3-over par 75 at Orleans Country Club in Barton. As Coach Kelly notes, last year’s team has left behind “big shoes to fill.”
However challenging it may be for Kelly’s 2023 team to three-peat, the program finds itself in a somewhat familiar situation. Coming off of their 2021 title, the 2022 Bulldogs were forced to move forward without two key contributors in Caedan Herrington and Dillon Callen. Herrington, who has committed to play college ice hockey for the University of Vermont in the 2024-25 season, went on to play at The Holderness School to hone his hockey skills in preparation for the more physical demands of college ice hockey. Callen went on to study at Duke University the following fall. The Bulldogs, though, prevailed, repeating in 2022.
In O’Donnell, Bellingham, Ario, and Murnaghan’s freshmen and sophomore seasons, BBA went without winning a state championship. During a rebuilding period, which Coach Kelly says the team will experience this year, O’Donnell, Bellingham, Ario, and Murnaghan each developed their game as underclassmen, and by the time they were juniors they were instrumental in the program's first ever D-1 championship.
Unlike newcomers to the 2023 Bulldog golf team, O’Donnell, Bellingham, Ario, and Murnaghan did not have the benefit of learning from upperclassmen who had won a state championship. This year’s team will: senior Noah Rourke, a big contributor to last year's triumph, returns. The senior leader will guide returning players and newcomers alike. The leadership of Rourke and fellow veterans will be key to BBA's success this season, especially given the unique set of challenges facing golf coaches.
In golf, unlike most other high school sports, a coach cannot be with all of his players during practices; several groups are out on the course playing different holes at any given time. To combat this, coach Kelly tries to “get a more experienced player with the younger groups, empowering the older players to be role models for the beginners.” This practice is not only beneficial in teaching the young players how to play the game, but also instills leadership in the upperclassmen.
Given the overwhelming number of rules within the game of golf, it can be daunting for newcomers. In addition to trying to pair up more experienced golfers with rookies, Kelly typically holds one practice each year devoted to reviewing new and already existing U.S. Golf Association rules, so his players know what to do in a number of situations they may encounter out on the course.Without rules officials watching his players’ every move, Kelly wants his team to have integrity, respect, and the knowledge for the game of golf, so that they play it the right way, especially when no one else is watching.
Golf is a unique game in which, as Kelly says, kids get to “play in matches with [golfers] from other schools where you get to talk with [your competitors]. It’s a great learning environment.” In other high school sports, athletes typically line up on opposite sides of the field, their only interaction likely coming through trash talk or a pat on the back in recognition of a good play. In golf, the athletes really get to know their opponents in the several hours they spend together on the course. Through the process, the athletes also learn more about the game they love.
Learning and competitiveness are both important to Kelly, but as he says, “At the end of the day, [golf] should just be fun.” Kelly hopes to get this message across to all who go out for the Burr and Burton boys’ golf team this fall.
Coach Kelly said of his team’s chances this fall, “It will really be a tall order to qualify for states, and to win a third straight [state championship] would really be something else. It should be a fun season.”
We will just have to wait, but not too much longer, to see if the Burr and Burton boys’ golf team can defy the odds and win its third straight Division-1 state championship. The odds may not be in the Bulldogs’ favor, but why not at least have fun trying?