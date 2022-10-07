MIDDLEBURY — The defending champion Burr and Burton boys golf team ensured they will have an opportunity to defend their title next week, qualifying for the state tournament during Thursday's qualifying round at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury.
The Bulldogs finished fifth as a team with a combined score of 347. The six schools with the lowest score make the state tournament round, which will be played at Orleans Country Club on Thursday.
Champlain Valley (315) took first, highlighted by medalist Cooper Guerriere, who carded a 4-over 75. Last year’s individual champion, BBA’s Nick O’Donnell, had the second best score of the day at 79. O’Donnell will also have an opportunity to defend his individual title, since he qualified inside the top-five.
Essex (328) had the second lowest score in Division I, followed by South Burlington (341), Rutland (344), BBA and finally Mount Mansfield (349).
Nicholas Crespo, Noah Rourke and Benny Ario rounded out the BBA scorers.
In Division II, Otter Valley’s combined score of 342 was good for first at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon. Hartford’s Joseph Barwood was the medalist, carding a 3-over 75.