Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.