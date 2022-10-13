BARTON — Burr and Burton boys golf won the Division I state championship Thursday at Orleans Country Club, defending its 2021 state crown.
The Bulldogs finished with four fewer strokes (320, 32-over par) than Champlain Valley (324, 36-over par) to successfully go back-to-back.
BBA was led by Nick O’Donnell, who claimed the individual championship by carding a 3-over par 75. O’Donnell’s round included four birdies, including back-to-back on holes three and four.
O’Donnell finished one stroke up on CVU’s Bryce Bortnick (76).
Other BBA scorers included Angus Bellingham (80), Noah Rourke (81) and Benny Ario (84).