Burr and Burton's Julia Decker drives to the hoop during a 2021-2022 game at Mount Anthony. 

Burr and Burton girls basketball began its season by claiming the Leland and Gray tournament championship this weekend.

The Bulldogs defeated Brattleboro 48-26 Friday night behind a game-high 15 points from guard Julia Decker. Ainerose Souza chipped in with 13 points herself. BBA held a 30-15 lead by halftime.

Brattleboro was led by Reece Croutworst, who scored seven points in the defeat.

The Bulldogs followed that performance by defeating host Leland and Gray 43-29 in the championship game Saturday, where it was again the combination of Decker (12) and Souza (14) leading the way offensively. Leland and Gray’s Maggie Parker scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.

Bulldog Josie Powers was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player, and Decker was named to the All-Tournament team.

BBA (2-0) returns to the court Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Mount. Abraham in the Canfield Tournament.

