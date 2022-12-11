Burr and Burton girls basketball began its season by claiming the Leland and Gray tournament championship this weekend.
The Bulldogs defeated Brattleboro 48-26 Friday night behind a game-high 15 points from guard Julia Decker. Ainerose Souza chipped in with 13 points herself. BBA held a 30-15 lead by halftime.
Brattleboro was led by Reece Croutworst, who scored seven points in the defeat.
The Bulldogs followed that performance by defeating host Leland and Gray 43-29 in the championship game Saturday, where it was again the combination of Decker (12) and Souza (14) leading the way offensively. Leland and Gray’s Maggie Parker scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
Bulldog Josie Powers was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player, and Decker was named to the All-Tournament team.
BBA (2-0) returns to the court Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Mount. Abraham in the Canfield Tournament.