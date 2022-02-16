RUTLAND — On paper, the Rutland girls varsity basketball team looked destined to grab a win on its home court over Burr and Burton on Tuesday. That's why they play the game.
Rutland came into the contest 9-8, while BBA's record sat at 4-14, but it didn't matter as the Bulldogs caught fire from behind the arc en route to their 41-38 win.
In total, the Bulldogs had 10 makes from behind the 3-point line.
BBA also controlled the boards. Four Bulldogs grabbed at least five rebounds, led by guard Nevaeh Camp's 10 rebound performance. In the scoring department, it was Laurel Baker (15) and Julia Decker (10) leading the charge.
The win clinches a spot in the playoffs for BBA, who improve to 5-14 on the season and finish its season Friday at home against Brattleboro.