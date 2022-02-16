MAU v BBA 2/8/22 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Julia Decker drives to the hoop.

 FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — On paper, the Rutland girls varsity basketball team looked destined to grab a win on its home court over Burr and Burton on Tuesday. That's why they play the game.

Rutland came into the contest 9-8, while BBA's record sat at 4-14, but it didn't matter as the Bulldogs caught fire from behind the arc en route to their 41-38 win. 

In total, the Bulldogs had 10 makes from behind the 3-point line.

BBA also controlled the boards. Four Bulldogs grabbed at least five rebounds, led by guard Nevaeh Camp's 10 rebound performance. In the scoring department, it was Laurel Baker (15) and Julia Decker (10) leading the charge.

The win clinches a spot in the playoffs for BBA, who improve to 5-14 on the season and finish its season Friday at home against Brattleboro. 

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.