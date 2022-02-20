MANCHESTER - Friday evening started with a lovely opening tribute for Burr and Burton’s four senior girls: Jenna Parker, Casey Vogel, Anabelle Beach, and Laurel Baker. It was followed by BBA taking full control on their home court and dominating from the opening tip in a 48-31 victory over Brattleboro on senior night.
It was Navaeh Camp that got the Bulldogs rolling right from the start. After hitting one of two free throws on the very first possession of the game, Camp scored the first field goal of the game on a driving layup and got the Bulldogs out to a 3-0 lead.
The Colonels first bucket came from senior forward Katelyn Longe on a driving baseline layup that she got to go with a foul. After making the free throw, Brattleboro set up in a tight man-to-man defense and got settled in.
But BBA continued to stay patient on offense and with good ball movement they were able to get open looks and continue to expand their lead as their defense stayed strong.
“We believe that defense always propels us to a win,” a proud head coach Erin Mears stated after the game.
With just two minutes left in the quarter, BBA’s Julia Decker got a steal off a wild inbound pass and scored on a driving layup to push BBA’s lead up to nine.
At the end of one, the Dogs were barking with a 14-6 lead.
The second quarter started off with defensive stands by both teams. The first basket of the quarter came from Brattleboro’s Mallory Newton at the 5:10 mark. With just under three minutes to go till half, Brattleboro’s Madison Severance buried a triple to cut the lead to seven.
Laurel Baker answered Severance’s three with a three of her own and BBA walked into the half with a commanding 14 point lead at 29-15. They would not let Brattleboro get within single digits the rest of the way.
The third quarter saw just nine points by each team. Brattleboro opened up the scoring in the third with a layup by senior Brenna Beebe. Unfortunately for the Colonels it was quickly matched with a pull up three in transition by Ainerose Souza. At the end of three, the Colonels were not able to gain any ground and BBA controlled the game at 38-24.
A desperate Brattleboro team looking for a momentum shift went into a zone for the first time in the game at the 7 minute mark in the fourth. The zone rattled BBA for a moment and caused a turnover right off the bat.
With 5:31 left in the game Kiki Mcnary had two free throws to cut BBA’s lead down to 10 with plenty of time remaining. She went one for two and BBA had to really lock it in if they wanted to win on senior night.
With 4:25 left, Laurel Baker dropped her second three of the game, her last on her home court, and pushed the Bulldogs lead up to 14. Any momentum Brattleboro had was seized by the Bulldogs who ended up winning 48-31.
“It was really special to get a win for this group of seniors.” Said head coach Erin Mears.
Surely a confidence boosting win for the Bulldogs on their final game of the season and one that may lead them into an eventful and exciting playoffs. The Bulldogs finish with a record of 6-14 while Brattleboro drops to 6-13.