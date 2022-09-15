MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls soccer suffered their first loss of the season, 4-0, at the hands of Colchester, Thursday evening at home.
Colchester controlled play and kept the ball in BBA’s end for the majority of the first half with crisp passing and aggressive defenders that were creeping well past the 40-yard line to keep the pressure on the Bulldogs.
Mackenna Conrad-Pawlik reaped the rewards of the relentless attack in the early going with a goal in the fourth minute. Natalie Abair netted another about 20 minutes in to give the Lakers their 2-0 lead.
“They’re such a good team. So dynamic,” head coach Suzanne Mears said, offering praise to their opponent. “They have so much depth and they’re really fast. Great on the ball. We just couldn’t keep up.”
The Bulldogs, however, didn’t look their sharpest, and struggled to maintain possession. They never really threatened until they were awarded a corner kick with about eight minutes left to play before the break.
While Mears respects Colchester, she clearly sees her girls as capable of more.
“We were on our heels, flat-footed, and didn’t step to the ball,” she said. “We didn’t take care of the simple things.”
BBA did come out of the break with some fire, and played Colchester very evenly for about the first 20 minutes of the second half.
During that stretch, senior forward Brooke Weber came scorching into Colchester’s zone with reckless abandon on several sequences, barely losing a race to the ball with the goalkeeper each time.
Her fearlessness came at a price, though, as she and the goaltender met on the last such exchange with a pretty violent collision. Weber seemed to take the worst of it and wasn’t able to return to the game after an apparent quad injury.
Shortly after, with BBA defenders taking more chances trying to make a game of it, Colchester found the net two more times in a span of five minutes to put the game on ice.
Things don’t get any easier for the 3-1 Bulldogs, as they travel to always-tough Champlain Valley Union for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday. Colchester improves to 3-0 and will be at BFA St. Albans 7 p.m. Saturday.